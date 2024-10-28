Iran’s Supreme Leader: Don’t Down Play Israeli Strikes

Share

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has said Israel’s air strikes on the country on Friday night should “neither be downplayed nor exaggerated”. He said that any reaction must be decided by what is in Iran’s best interests.

On his part the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attack, following a barrage of Iranian missiles fired at Israel on October 1, was “strong, precise and achieved all its objectives”.

He also addressed the Iranian people, saying that Israel’s fight was not with them. The impact of the attack is still being assessed with satellite imagery pointing to Parchin, a major military complex near Tehran, having been hit.

And in a related development, the Israeli military say four soldiers have been killed in southern Lebanon, where Israel has been battling Iranbacked Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, Gaza ceasefire talks between CIA, Mossad directors and Qatar PM are taking place in Doha. On his part, Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant admitted that freeing the hostages will demand painful compromises.

