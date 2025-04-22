Share

…..for Bilateral, Regional Talks

The Foreign Ministry of the People’s Republic of China, has confirmed that the Iranian Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi will visit Beijing on Wednesday, following an official invitation from the Chinese government.

The Ministry spokesperson, Guo Jiakun made this disclosure on Tuesday during a routine press briefing in the Chinese capital.

According to him, Araghchi’s visit is expected to focus on strengthening bilateral relations as well as discussions on international and regional hot-spot issues of shared concern.

“This visit is of great significance for deepening political mutual trust between China and Iran,” the spokesperson said.

The statement from Beijing follows a prior announcement by Iran’s foreign ministry on Monday, which indicated that Araghchi would travel to China on Tuesday, ahead of a new round of nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington, scheduled to take place in Oman on Saturday.

Last week, during a visit to Moscow, Araghchi reaffirmed Tehran’s commitment to maintaining close diplomatic consultations with both Russia and China on matters related to its nuclear program.

Speaking to Iranian state television, he emphasized the strategic importance of dialogue with the two nations.

The upcoming visit is widely seen as part of broader diplomatic efforts by Tehran to consolidate support from key partners as talks over its nuclear program resume.

