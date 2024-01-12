Iranian Navy Seizes Oil Tanker Near Oman

Iran has seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman. Armed men wearing masks reportedly boarded the vessel St Nikolas, close to the Omani port of Sohar, and ordered it to sail to an Iranian port. Iranian state media, quoting the navy, said the seizure was in retaliation for the ship and oil it had aboard being confiscated by the US last year.

The St Nikolas was in transit between the Iraqi port of Basra and its intended destination in Turkey, reports the BBC. UK Maritime Trade Operations said yesterday it had received a report that four to five “unauthorised persons”, reportedly wearing “military style black uniforms with black masks”, had boarded the ship at 03:30 GMT.

They added that communications with the vessel had been lost and the authorities were investigating. Iranian state media quoted the army as saying the vessel is American, although it is Greek- owned.