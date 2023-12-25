Iranian Drone ‘Attack’ Hit Chemical Tanker In Indan Ocean

The United States (US) Department of Defence has said a drone attack launched on Saturday from Iran struck a chemical tanker in the Indian Ocean.

“The motor vessel CHEM PLUTO, a Liberia-flagged, Japanese-owned, and Netherlands-operated chemical tanker was struck at approximately 10 a.m. local time (6 a.m. GMT) today in the Indian Ocean, 200 nautical miles from the coast of India, by a one-way attack drone fired from Iran,” a Pentagon spokesperson told the media.

The incident highlights escalating regional tensions and new risks to shipping lanes after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

The Iranian government, as well as its allied militant forces in Yemen, have publicly criticized the Israeli government’s military operation in Gaza.

Thousands of Palestinian citizens have been killed in the ongoing conflict, according to aid monitors.

The Pentagon statement said this was the “seventh Iranian attack on commercial shipping since 2021.”

There were no casualties as a result of the attack and a brief fire on board the tanker was extinguished.

The incident took place only 200 nautical miles from the coast of India.