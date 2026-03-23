Iranian Crisis Changed Petroleum Products’ Pricing Dynamics In Nigeria

The ongoing crisis in the Middle East has changed the pricing dynamics of petroleum products in Nigeria and globally, Lead Partner, Zera Advisory & Consulting, Joe Nwakwue, has said.

He stated that the war was not premeditated or anticipated, adding that he didn’t see the Middle East crisis involving the United States and Israel against Iran coming in January, 2026. He noted that the crisis had led to the skyrocketing of crude and refined petroleum products’ prices globally.

He said: “ I think it’s important to recognize that even if we are refining domestically, which is a very good thing, and I thank Dangote Refinery for that, prices are still determined by import parity.”

He spoke during a webinar organised by the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) over the weekend. Nwakwue said that prior to the crisis, Nigeria already had its local challenges.

He identified the challenges as the things the country was dealing with internally as it was going through the liberalization journey for the downstream sector.

He noted that before the Middle East crisis, Nigeria had deregulation, “even if it wasn’t laid out, even if there was no plan, it happened.”

According to him, the country had a price regulation and a return to domestic refining. He stated that these were all on the positive side. He noted that in 2024 Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals started domestic refining, which he said was good news.

He added that the government, of course, had been pushing to diversify transportation fuel leading to ongoing Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) initiatives.

According to him, these were all intended to reduce the pressure on petrol, essentially. He said: “So on the not-toogood side, we’ve had some what I call policy dissonance. We have a document that articulated what Nigeria has faced from this sector in the near to medium term.

I think along the line, the interpretation or the trust has not been very clear. So I think that’s something that there’s quite a bit of confusion as to what the policy outcomes we expect to see in the sector would be. “We’ve had the geopolitical disruptions that we just chanced on.

Of course, we’ve equally seen some tentative regulations. The regulators seem to be not too clear on the path to take. So those are some of the challenges that we’ve had to deal with in the past two years since full price deregulation. ”This is just a historical capture from the point of subsidy removal. Subsidy removal is not the same thing as deregulation, really. It’s only an element of it.

So when you deregulate, there are other moving parts that need to be aligned to ensure that the market evolves organically and in the right direction. We did subsidy removal, quite frankly. I don’t think we addressed the other elements of the market liberalization journey that should align to deliver the outcomes that we expect.”

He stated that the important thing was that from 2023, when subsidy removal happened, Nigeria has been witnessing an interesting market evolution such that volumes of petroleum products have gone up and down and stabilized. He said prices had gone up, come down and stabilized.

According to him, the important thing to note is that the market has shown significant resilience. He stated that some industry players were very much afraid that the regulation was going to be very disruptive and might lead to demand destruction. He added that such didn’t quite happen. “We’ve seen a recovery. The market has shown it has basically responded far better than we anticipated at the beginning.

So I think that’s good news,” he added. Nwakwue, a seasoned petroleum engineer and policy expert with over three decades of diverse experience in the oil and gas industry, said that prior to the crisis, the market had been in transition. He opined that Nigeria was transitioning from a fully stateled price-fixing regime to a state that will better become a deregulated market.

According to him, the country is in between the two: full market liberalization and a state-controlled market. He said: “We’ve had some hiccups along the line. These hiccups are transitional challenges that one will expect. There are two ways this will work.

They will be resolved ultimately. They will be resolved either through regulatory action or the market itself will fix some of this, or a combination of both. So these pains, these temporary or momentary pains, are natural. They will happen.