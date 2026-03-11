Iran Withdraws From 2026 FIFA World Cup Amid Rising Tensions

Iran on Wednesday announced it will not participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, citing the ongoing conflict with the United States (US) and growing security concerns following the death of the country’s supreme leader.

Iran’s Sports Minister, Ahmad Donyamali, who made this announcement during an appearance on state television, explained that, given the current geopolitical situation, the safety of Iranian players and citizens could not be assured.

“Considering that this corrupt regime has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances can we participate in the World Cup,” Donyamali said.

The expanded 48-team tournament is scheduled to take place across the United States, Mexico, and Canada from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

Iran had already secured qualification and was placed in Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand.

“Our children are not safe and, fundamentally, such conditions for participation do not exist,” he said.

“Given the hostile actions carried out against Iran, including the wars imposed on us over the past eight or nine months and the loss of thousands of our people, it is impossible for us to take part under these circumstances.”

Tensions between Iran, the United States, and Israel escalated on February 28 following the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The conflict has since resulted in more than 1,200 deaths and over 12,000 injuries within less than two weeks.