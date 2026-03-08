Iran War: US, Israel Hit Five Oil Sites Near Tehran

Following the continued escalation of tension in the Middle East, the United States (US) and Israel on Sunday hit five oil facilities with overnight strikes in and near the Iranian capital.

According to the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company, Keramat Veyskarami, the midnight strike killed four people.

“Last night, four oil depots and a petroleum products transport centre in Tehran and the Alborz were attacked by enemy aircraft.”

“Four of our personnel, including two oil tanker drivers, were killed in the incident,” he added, saying facilities “were damaged” but the “fire was brought under control”.

Smoke from fires overnight hung over the capital, casting a dark haze across the city as morning broke.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that residents reported that the smell of burning lingered in the air.

Veyskarami said Iran’s oil depots have “sufficient gasoline reserves”.

Recall that on February 28, the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran that killed its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and triggered a war in the Middle East.

Iran responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as US interests across the region.