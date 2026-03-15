Iran War: Trump Calls On China, France, Japan To Deploy Warships To Strait Of Hormuz

The 47th President of the United States (US), President Donald Trump has called on the People’s Republic of China, France, Japan and South Korea to deploy warships alongside the US to ensure the Strait of Hormuz remains open following Iran’s reported attempt to restrict access to the critical shipping route.

Saturday Telegraph reports that President Trump’s call come amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, with shipping routes in the Gulf facing growing security risks as the conflict involving Iran intensifies.

Trump who spoke via his Truth Social platform on Saturday, March 14, said nations affected by disruptions in the waterway would join efforts to secure it.

According to the American President, he hoped major economies reliant on the route would participate in the effort.

The strategic strait is one of the world’s most important maritime corridors, carrying a significant share of global oil shipments.

Any disruption to the route could affect global energy markets and international trade.

Trump wrote, “Many Countries, especially those who are affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending War Ships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe.

“Hopefully China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and others, that are affected by this artificial constraint, will send Ships to the area so that the Hormuz Strait will no longer be a threat by a Nation that has been totally decapitated.”

However, the US president did not specify which countries had formally agreed to deploy naval forces, and there was no immediate confirmation from allied governments about joining the mission.

Trump also warned that despite the “heavy damage” to Iran’s military capability, the country could still pose a threat to shipping in the narrow waterway.

He added that the US would continue military operations to secure the route.

“We have already destroyed 100% of Iran’s Military capability, but it’s easy for them to send a drone or two, drop a mine, or deliver a close range missile somewhere along, or in, this Waterway.

“In the meantime, the United States will be bombing the hell out of the shoreline, and continually shooting Iranian Boats and Ships out of the water. One way or the other, we will soon get the Hormuz Strait OPEN, SAFE, and FREE!”