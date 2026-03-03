Iran War: No Nigerian Has Call For Evacuation – NiDCOM

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has said it has not received any distress call from Nigerians residing in Iran amid the escalating conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

Speaking in a telephone interview on Tuesday, NiDCOM’s Director of Media and Public Relations, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, explained that although Nigerians may be in Iran, none has formally contacted the commission for assistance.

“I’m not saying there are no Nigerians there, I’m only saying nobody has sent any distress call,” he said.

He attributed the suspension of flights to the region to active hostilities, noting that airlines would not operate under such conditions.

“You cannot fly where bombs are going up and down. No airline will fly,” he said.

Balogun added that temporary ceasefires could allow evacuations of stranded passengers, but that had yet to occur.

“There may be a ceasefire for two or three days to allow people who are stranded at the airport to be evacuated. That has not been done,” he noted.

On the number of Nigerians potentially affected, he said the commission does not maintain such records and directed enquiries to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“We don’t have embassies there. The only person controlling embassies is the Minister of Foreign Affairs. They will be able to tell you,” he said.

He also stressed that collaboration with airlines was not feasible under the current circumstances.

“There is suspension of (flights) by all airlines. We cannot collaborate with anybody,” he said, adding, “Which Nigerian airline? We don’t have one now.”

Balogun explained that Nigerians travelling to Iran often transit through countries such as the United Arab Emirates or Greece.

On evacuation plans, he said affected citizens must first formally request assistance and be willing to return home.

“You cannot force them; people went there voluntarily. In Sudan and Ukraine, some initially said they were not leaving. So people must seek help and say, ‘our lives are in danger, can you evacuate us?

“They must be Nigerians and be ready to come back home,” he added.

He reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to protecting Nigerians abroad.

“If the life of any Nigerian is in danger and it reaches out to us, the Federal Government will look for a way out. Even if we don’t have an aircraft, we can lease or hire for that operation. As far as I know, I’m not aware that anybody has sent a distress call.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it is monitoring developments and weighing evacuation options once conditions permit. Its spokesperson, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, said: “We are considering that option while monitoring the situation.”