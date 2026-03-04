Israel’s Defence Minister, Israel Katz, has suggested the potential assassination of any leaders chosen to replace the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was murdered in US-Israeli strikes on Tehran.

This was disclosed in a terse statement shared on his verified X handle on Wednesday, March 4.

Katz wrote, “Any leader selected by the Iranian terror regime to continue leading the plan for Israel’s destruction, threatening the United States, the free world and countries in the region, and suppressing the Iranian people, will be a certain target for assassination, no matter his name or where he hides.”