Iran War: Israel Launches Fresh Attacks On Tehran

In the early hours of Thursday, March 5, Israel pounded Lebanon, saying it intercepted missiles from Iran as a widening war launched by the United States and Israel also brought fresh turmoil to Iraq.

An airstrike in the pre-dawn hours struck a Beirut suburb, a stronghold of Hezbollah, the Tehran-backed force that has vowed to avenge the death of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in the war’s first moments Saturday.

Israel, which had warned residents to flee, also said it was working to intercept a new barrage of missiles fired by Iran, even though the US military had boasted of crippling the Islamic Republic’s capacities.

Iran has vowed to exact a heavy price for the attacks and has fired missiles across the region, and its elite Revolutionary Guards claimed Wednesday to have closed the Strait of Hormuz, the chokepoint into the Gulf through which a fifth of the world’s crude oil flows.

“The Americans’ mischief and deceit could lead to the collapse of the entire military and economic infrastructure of the region,” the Iranian military command warned in a statement.

Oil tanker transits through the strait have plunged by 90 per cent, energy market intelligence firm Kpler said.

Britain’s maritime agency reported a large early-morning explosion near Kuwait, with oil spilling into Gulf waters.

Nearby Iraq was hit by a total electricity blackout though it was not clear if it was connected to the war, with the electricity ministry blaming a sudden drop in gas supplies to a key plant.

Iran struck on Wednesday in northern Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish area, killing a member of an exiled Iranian Kurdish group, a representative said amid reports that the United States was looking to arm the guerrillas to infiltrate Iran.

“Separatist groups should not think that a breeze has blown and try to take action,” said Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. “We will not tolerate them in any way.”

Two pro-Iran fighters were killed in a separate strike on their base inside Iraq.

The United States said that one of its submarines sank an Iranian warship off the coast of Sri Lanka, the nation’s first torpedoing of a vessel since World War II.

The IRIS Dena frigate had been on a friendly visit to India when it was hit.

The ship “thought it was safe in international waters,” US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth told reporters.

Hegseth, who has previously boasted that the war would not be “politically correct”, called the strike “quiet death” and said of the United States, “We are fighting to win”.

The United States killed at least 87 people in the strike, Sri Lankan officials said, with 61 remaining missing. The island nation rescued 32 sailors, many of them wounded, Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath said.

Iran’s official IRNA news agency said 1,045 military personnel and civilians had been killed since the war began, a toll AFP could not independently verify.

Iran says more than 150 people, many of them children, died in a strike on a school on Saturday in the southern town of Minab, with state television showing a large crowd of mourners over bodies in white shrouds.

AFP reporters could not independently access the site to verify the toll.

US authorities say six soldiers have died in the war.