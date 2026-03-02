Iran War: IGP Orders Heightened Security Nationwide

The acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tunji Disu yesterday ordered commissioners of police across the country to intensify surveillance to pre-empt groups or individuals wanting to capitalise on the United State-Israel joint assault on Iran to incite religious unrest in the country.

In a statement yesterday, Force spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin, said the police pledged to protect life and property “in light of evolving geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and their potential global implications”.

Hundeyin said: “The acting IGP has directed all commissioners of police in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, with particular attention to the North West, North East, and North Central zones, to heighten surveillance and intelligence gathering, strengthen collaboration with traditional and religious leaders, enhance visibility policing around worship centres and public spaces, and swiftly address any attempt by individuals or groups to exploit global developments to incite unrest or sectarian tension.”

The Police said they had reinforced proactive, intelligence-led policing measures across the country, as Nigeria remains stable and its internal security situation firmly under control.

“The Nigeria Police Force reiterates that Nigeria will not serve as a theatre for foreign conflicts. “Any attempt to import external ideological or religious tensions into the country will be met with the full weight of the law,” the statement said.

It added: “IGP Disu calls on community leaders nationwide to continue promoting peace and urges citizens to remain calm, vigilant, and law-abiding, reporting any suspicious activity to the nearest police formation.”