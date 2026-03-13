Iran War: Falana Urges FG To Mount Pressure On US, Trump

Femi Falana, a human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) has urged Nigeria to collaborate with other nations to mount diplomatic pressure on the United States (US) over its actions in the ongoing conflict involving Iran and Israel.

Falana made this appeal while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, March 12.

The human rights lawyer criticised the actions of the United States (US) President, Donald Trump, accusing him of disregarding international law and United Nations (UN) resolutions.

This is as he called on the Nigerian government to work with other countries to ensure adherence to international law and encourage global powers such as Russia and China to intervene in the escalating crisis.

Falana noted that Nigeria should revive its tradition of multilateral diplomacy, similar to the country’s role during the era of the Non-Aligned Movement, by working with other nations to push for restraint.

He stressed the importance of persuading major global powers such as Russia and China to intervene diplomatically, arguing that they wield considerable influence over Iran.

Beyond the international dimension of the crisis, Falana called on Nigeria to strengthen its internal security architecture and reduce reliance on foreign powers for stability.

He said, “President Trump has no regard and shows contempt for international law. Hence, he has pulled the United States out of about 66 resolutions of the United Nations. To him, the resolutions of the United Nations mean nothing.

“Our duty as a country, as we used to do in the past, is to collaborate with other countries. When you talk of the days of non-alignment, we must now move very speedily to collaborate with other countries to mount pressure on Mr Trump.

“We need to persuade China and Russia to intervene because those are the two countries that Iran will listen to.

“Nigeria must wake up. We must learn from Iran that unless you reorganise your own country, unless you equip your armed forces and your police force, there is no way an imperialist country like America will guarantee law and order in your country.”