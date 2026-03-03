Iran War: Condemn Tyranny, Not Celebrate It, Aduwo Tells Gumi

The President of the Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI), Olufemi Aduwo, has criticized Kaduna State-based, Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, over his recent tribute to Iran’s late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Gumi had reportedly eulogised Khamenei, who was killed in a joint United States–Israeli airstrike on Tehran, describing him as a martyr whose death would inspire transformation across the Muslim Ummah.

However, Aduwo, in a statement, described Gumi’s remarks as “profoundly misguided and perilously inflammatory.” He argued that Gumi’s portrayal of Khamenei as a symbol of justice ignores what he called decades of repression and destabilising foreign policy under the late Iranian leader.

The CCDI boss maintained that such rhetoric romanticises what he termed a “theocratic autocrat” whose 37-year reign entrenched authoritarianism rather than equity.

He said: “Sheikh Ahmad Gumi’s encomium for the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, recently slained in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on Tehran, is profoundly misguided and perilously inflammatory.

“Portraying the erstwhile Supreme Leader as a paragon of justice whose martyrdom will galvanise transformation across the Ummah disregards a grim legacy of repression and global destabilisation.

Gumi’s rhetoric, disseminated via social media, romanticises a theocratic autocrat whose 37-year dominion entrenched tyranny rather than equity.”

According to Aduwo, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), particularly its Quds Force, expanded Tehran’s regional influence by backing groups such as Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza, the Houthi movement in Yemen, and Shiite militias in Iraq and Syria.