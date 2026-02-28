Iran Vows To Act Decisively After US-Israel Strikes

Following the early morning coordinated strikes by the United States and Israel, the Iranian government on Saturday pledged a strong response despite ongoing diplomatic engagements over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Shortly after the strikes, Iran’s paramilitary force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said it had begun retaliatory operations against Israel.

In a statement issued by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the authorities warned that the country’s military would act in response to the attacks.

“The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will respond decisively to the aggressors,” the ministry said, maintaining that Iran had taken “everything necessary to prevent war”.

“Just as we were ready for negotiations, we are now more prepared than ever to defend the Iranian nation.”

“The first wave of widespread missile and drone attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the occupied territories has begun,” the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement, referring to Israel.

The exchange marks a sharp escalation in hostilities in the region, as tensions over Iran’s nuclear ambitions and regional influence continue to mount.

Separately, a military facility in southern Iraq was hit by an airstrike, resulting in casualties, according to Iraqi security sources.

The base in Jurf al-Sakher, also known as Jurf al-Nasr, is associated with the Popular Mobilisation Forces, formerly known as Hashed al-Shaabi. The facility primarily hosts the pro-Iran armed group Kataeb Hezbollah.

“The bombing targeted the 47th brigade of Kataeb Hezbollah,” a source in the Hashed al-Shaabi told AFP.

A security official and another source within the group confirmed the strike and reported casualties.

A representative of Kataeb Hezbollah said: “There are two martyrs from Kataeb and another five wounded in the aggression on the Jurf al-Nasr base.”

Iraq’s security media cell stated that “at 11:50 am (0850 GMT), the Jurf al-Nasr area… was targeted by several airstrikes, resulting in the martyrdom of two people.”

The statement added that three others were wounded.

A Hashed al-Shaabi official told AFP: “It is not clear yet if the attack was carried out by the Americans or the Israelis”.

The United States and Israel had earlier launched strikes against Iran, with US President Donald Trump declaring his intention to “annihilate” Iran’s naval and missile capabilities.

Kataeb Hezbollah, which is blacklisted by the United States, operates several brigades within the Popular Mobilisation Forces and is aligned with Iran’s regional alliance often described as the “axis of resistance”.

Earlier in the week, the group warned Washington of “immense losses” should conflict erupt and urged its members “to prepare for a potentially long war of attrition”.

The developments have heightened fears of a broader regional confrontation, as diplomatic efforts to address Iran’s nuclear activities face mounting strain.