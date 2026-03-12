Iran Supreme Leader Calls For National Unity, Vows Retaliation

The newly appointed Iranian Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has called for national unity while reflecting on the heavy personal and national losses caused by the recent conflict.

Khamenei made this appeal in his first public message since assuming leadership in Iran on Sunday, March 8, following the passing of his father, who occupied the position initially.

Speaking in a live broadcast, Khamenei called on citizens to remain united and resilient despite the devastation caused by the war.

This is has he even sympathised with families who lost relatives during the hostilities and assured them that efforts would be made to address the destruction caused by the fighting?

“We have to protect this unity, and this is only possible when we are together, and we find common ground,” the statement said.

He also spoke about the impact of the conflict on his own family, revealing that several of his relatives were killed in the strikes that recently hit the country.

He explained that the tragedy facing the Iranian people mirrors the grief within his own household.

The new leader also commended citizens across the country who resisted what he described as hostile forces, praising their determination and sacrifice during the conflict.

His statement reads, “This is something that I share with the people who have lost their loved ones because I lost my father, I lost my wife.

“My sister lost her child as well as the husband who was martyred.

“But what it makes it easier for us to endure all these plights is to trust the grace of God and to know that patience is going to resolve it.

“I assure everyone that we will not ignore the fact that we are going to take revenge for our martyrs. It is not only about the fact that they martyred our supreme leader.

“And it is not only about him, but it is also about every single countryman that has been killed during the recent war.”

Khamenei’s message signals a firm stance from the new leadership, combining calls for internal unity with a vow that those killed during the conflict would be avenged.