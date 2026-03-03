Iran Strikes Qatar, Saudi Energy Sites As US Jets Shot Down By Kuwaiti ‘Friendly Fire’

Several American warplanes crashed in Kuwait yesterday morning but their crew survived, Kuwait’s defence ministry said, as Iran pressed on with a third day of strikes in the Gulf hitting energy facilities in Qatar and Saudi Arabia. “Several US warplanes crashed this morning.

Confirming that all crew members survived,” a defence ministry spokesman said in a statement, adding that the cause was under investigation. “Authorities immediately initiated search and rescue operations, evacuating the crews and transporting them to a hospital for medical evaluation and treatment.

He noted that their condition is stable,” the statement added. Black smoke rose from the US embassy in Kuwait yesterday, an AFP correspondent saw, while US warplanes crashed without causing casualties, as Iran pressed on with a third day of retaliation in the Gulf. A US base and a power station were also targeted, in what was the most dramatic escalation for the small Gulf country in decades, after the 2003 US invasion of Iraq and Baghdad’s attempt to take over Kuwait in 1990.

Blasts also rang out over the Gulf cities of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha and Manama as Iran targeted America’s Gulf allies after the killing of its supreme leader in US-Israeli strikes. The embassy in Kuwait did not announce it had been hit, but issued a security alert urging people to stay away. “There is a continuing threat of missile and UAV (drone) attacks over Kuwait. Do not come to the embassy,” the statement said, adding: “US embassy personnel are sheltering in place.”

The Iranian attacks have so far killed five people in the Gulf, according to authorities, including one person in Kuwait. The small, oil-rich country has a large US military presence stemming from the 1990 Iraqi invasion, which was repelled by a US-led coalition aiding the Kuwaiti army. In northern Kuwait, smoke billowed over a power station, three witnesses told AFP. An energy ministry spokeswoman said a fuel container at the station had been hit by shrapnel as air defences were intercepting drones, causing a limited blaze.

Separately, Iran’s army said it targeted the Ali Al Salem air base hosting US troops in Kuwait, as well as vessels in the Indian Ocean, firing 15 cruise missiles. Also yesterday, shrapnel fell at Mina Al Ahmadi refinery, one of Kuwait’s biggest, injuring two workers, but did not disrupt production, the Kuwait National Petroleum Company said. Sirens sounded over Kuwait City yesterday to warn of incoming strikes.

An unspecified number of drones were intercepted at dawn, the interior ministry said. Iran’s unprecedented bombardment has hit military bases but also civilian infrastructure such as residential buildings, hotels, airports and sea ports, rattling a region long seen as a refuge from Middle East conflict.

Meanwhile, Fresh reports from Israeli and US media outlets claim that Iran’s newly appointed acting Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, has been killed in a precision airstrike, marking a dramatic escalation in the ongoing conflict between Iran, Israel, and the United States. The reports, which remain unconfirmed by Iranian authorities, indicate that Arafi died in what has been described as a “fresh wave” of Israeli airstrikes targeting key elements of Iran’s command-and-control infrastructure.

The alleged strike comes just hours after Iranian state media confirmed the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Saturday. If verified, Arafi’s death would represent the second major blow to Iran’s top leadership within 48 hours, plunging the Islamic Republic into one of the most severe political crises in its modern history. Arafi, a senior cleric and influential member of Iran’s powerful Guardian Council, had only just been named to a temporary leadership body on Sunday.

He was appointed to serve on a three-member interim Leadership Council tasked with overseeing state affairs following Khamenei’s death. The interim council also includes President Masoud Pezeshkian and Chief Justice Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei. The body was mandated to carry out the constitutional duties of the supreme leader until the Assembly of Experts selects a permanent successor.

And US President Donald Trump Donald Trump says he took the decision to launch a war against Iran because it was the “last, best chance” to stop the country’s regime. According to him Iran ignored prior warnings from the US, and “refused to cease their pursuit of nuclear weapons”. Speaking at the White House for the first time since attacking Iran, the president yesterday said the US military is continuing to carry out “large-scale combat operations”.

Trump said the objectives of the operation in Iran are “clear”, including “destroying Iran’s missile capabilities”, “annihilating their Navy” and preventing them from ever having a nuclear weapon. With an initial projection of four-five weeks, the mission is “substantially ahead” of time, Trump said, and the US has the “capability to go far longer”. He also said the country grieves for the four US servicemen who were killed in action.

“In their memory we continue this mission with ferocious, unyielding resolve to crush the threat this terrorist regime imposes on the American people,” the president said. Earlier, new Iranian strikes were reported on a major gas plant in Qatar, where the Ministry of Defence later said it had shot down two Iranian aircraft, seven missiles and five drones.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the UK’s decision not to join the US-Israeli strikes on Iran was “deliberate”, adding his government “does not believe in regime change from the skies”. And in another development, a new video, verified by the Reuters news agency, shows workers evacuating the state-owned Ras Tanura oil refinery in Saudi Arabia.

In the footage thick plumes of smoke that appear to be billowing from multiple parts of the complex can be seen. Earlier, the country’s energy ministry put out a statement – shared by the Saudi Press Agency – saying a “limited fire” at the plant was now under control. It also said that the refinery had sustained “minor damage” from falling debris after the interception of “two drones in the refinery’s vicinity”.