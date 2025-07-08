Iran Revises Death Toll In Israel Conflict To Over 1,060, Warns Of Rising Casualties

The Iranian government has officially revised its death toll from the recent 12-day conflict with Israel, revealing that at least 1,060 people were killed, with expectations that the number could rise further.

The updated figure was confirmed by Saeed Ohadi, head of Iran’s Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs, during a nationally televised interview aired Monday evening.

“We may see the death toll reach 1,100 given the severity of injuries sustained by some of the wounded,” Ohadi stated.

READ ALSO:

The intense cross-border fighting saw widespread Israeli airstrikes target critical Iranian infrastructure, including air defense systems, military sites, and parts of Iran’s nuclear facilities.

While Iranian officials initially downplayed the scale of damage and casualties during the conflict, the government has begun releasing more realistic figures in the weeks following the ceasefire.

Despite acknowledging the human cost, Tehran remains largely silent on military losses, especially regarding destroyed equipment and installations.

Meanwhile, the Washington-based Human Rights Activists (HRA) group released an independent report estimating an even higher death toll of 1,190, which includes: 436 civilians, 435 Iranian security personnel, 4,475 wounded individuals

The HRA report raises further questions about the transparency of official Iranian statements and the true scale of the devastation caused during the conflict.

As Iran begins to confront the aftermath, the international community continues to monitor the geopolitical implications of the escalation, especially in light of ongoing tensions in the Middle East.