Iran Reprisal Strikes Hit Dubai, Abu Dhabi, One Killed, 11 Injured

One person has been reportedly killed and 11 others injured after Iranian missiles hit airports in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Saturday, March 1, following the reprisal attack on the United States (US) and Israel massive strike.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that Iran launched the attacks on Saturday night, but Abu Dhabi Airports confirmed the incident in a statement issued on its verified X handle on Sunday.

“Authorities in Abu Dhabi are responding to an incident resulting from the interception of a drone that targeted Zayed International Airport. The interception led to falling debris, which resulted in one fatality of an Asian national and seven injuries.

“The public is urged to avoid circulating rumours and to rely only on official sources. Updates will be provided,” the statement reads.

Four people were said to have been injured at the Dubai airport.

UAE, Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait closed their airspace on Saturday as Iran targeted US civilian and military assets in the Middle East.

The joint US and Israeli strikes on multiple Iranian cities have killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, and top military commanders.