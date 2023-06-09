In the letter, Mr Kolivand expressed Iran’s readiness to send rescue teams and humanitarian aid to Ukraine after the tragic incident of the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam in the south of the European country.

Kolivand described the destruction of the dam as a tragic incident that forced the evacuations of a large number of residents of the surrounding villages.

“This tragic incident has affected the lives and health of a large number of innocent people” the Iranian official noted.

He stressed the stance of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s principled policy to help other countries based on humanitarian grounds to protect the lives of innocent people and reduce their suffering, adding that the Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as a humanitarian institution and a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, is prepared for any assistance to the affected people.

“This society is ready to send the specialized rescue teams and humanitarian items to help the people affected in the incident in the south of Ukraine in the shortest possible time,” Kolivand concluded.