Iran Launches Missile Strike On US Oil Tanker In Persian Gulf

On Thursday, the Iranian Government launched a missile strike on a United States oil tanker in the Persian Gulf, marking another escalation in the widening Middle East conflict and targeting the region’s energy infrastructure.

According to Iran’s state television, the vessel, which was struck in the northern part of the Gulf, subsequently caught fire.

A statement attributed to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards confirmed the attack, “The ship was hit by a missile in the north of the Persian Gulf and is currently on fire the Guards said in a statement carried by state television.

However, the claim has not yet been independently verified.

READ ALSO:

The reported strike came as the Revolutionary Guards also declared that they now have “full control” over the strategic Strait of Hormuz — a critical waterway linking the Persian Gulf to the Indian Ocean and a major route for global oil and gas shipments.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, earlier accused the United States of committing a serious act at sea after an Iranian naval vessel was allegedly sunk near Sri Lanka.

Reacting on social media platform X, he condemned the incident and warned Washington of consequences.

“The US has perpetrated an atrocity at sea, 2,000 miles away from Iran’s shores. Frigate Dena, a guest of India’s Navy carrying almost 130 sailors, was struck in international waters without warning,” he posted.

Mark my words: The US will come to bitterly regret the precedent it has set”, he added.

The developments come amid intensifying tensions across the Middle East as hostilities involving regional and global powers continue to escalate.