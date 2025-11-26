Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, has condemned what he described as the United States’ (US) “Bullying approach” towards Venezuela.

Araghchi made this remark on Wednesday, November 26, after President Donald Trump heaped pressure on his long-standing Venezuelan foe.

The United States Government has sent the world’s largest aircraft carrier to the Caribbean, along with a flotilla of warships, officially for anti-drug operations targeting Venezuela.

It has also carried out some 20 air strikes against alleged drug trafficking vessels in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, which have led to the death of 80 people.

Venezuela asserted that the US anti-drugs campaign in the region is a sinister move to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro and seize the country’s oil reserves.

During a call with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto, Araghchi lambasted the US, calling its threats to use force a “gross violation” of the UN Charter.

Trump has repeatedly accused Maduro of overseeing a drug cartel.

The US president has also authorised the use of covert CIA operations in the Latin American country, while reiterating that he has not ruled out ordering a military intervention there.

Both Iran and Venezuela have long been under US sanctions.

Maduro last visited Iran in 2022, when the two allies signed a 20-year cooperation agreement.

The following year, then-president Ebrahim Raisi travelled to Caracas during a tour of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.