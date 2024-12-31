Share

On Monday, Iran confirmed the arrest of Italian journalist, Cecilia Sala for “Violating the law.”

The 29-year-old Sala who traveled to Iran on December 13, 2024, with a journalist visa, was detained on December 19, according to the country’s culture ministry.

The specific charges remain undisclosed, but her case is currently under investigation.

Sala is being held in Tehran’s Evin prison, notorious for housing political prisoners.

However, Italy has strongly condemned the arrest, labelling it “Unacceptable.”

Italian Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani described efforts to secure Sala’s release as “Complicated,” while Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is closely monitoring the situation.

Italy’s ambassador to Tehran, Paola Amadei, has visited Sala, who has also spoken with her family by phone.

Sala’s last activity on X (formerly Twitter) was on December 17, sharing a podcast titled “A conversation on Patriarchy in Tehran.”

She is known for her reports on the Ukraine war and her work with Chora Media, an Italian podcast publisher.

Sala’s arrest comes amid strained relations between Iran and Western nations. Days before her detention, the United States and Italy arrested two Iranian nationals, Mahdi Mohammad Sadeghi and Mohammad Abedininajafabadi, for allegedly exporting technology used in a deadly drone attack that killed three US servicemen in Jordan.

Iran has denied involvement in the attack and protested these arrests.

Sala’s case also draws attention to Iran’s history of detaining foreign nationals, often accused of espionage.

In recent years, multiple Europeans, including French couple Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, have been imprisoned under similar charges.

Some detainees have been released through prisoner swaps brokered by Oman or Qatar, highlighting the geopolitical complexities surrounding such cases.

