Iran: Global Crude Disruption, Price Spike Imminent As Maersk, MSC Suspend Gulf

The world has witnessed crude disruption which will lead to significant oil prices spike as major global shipping companies, Maersk and MSC, major global shipping companies, suspended operations in the Gulf following escalating security threats and reported attacks on vessels near the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The development was a fallout of the strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran and Iran’s retaliation. Maritime security agencies also said two ships were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz — one off the coast of Oman and another off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, according to agency reports.

Maersk, a Danish shipping group said in an online advisory, following a declaration by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards that the strait was closed, explained that it was suspending passage through the narrow waterway, citing safety concerns. It said: “We are suspending all vessel crossings in the Strait of Hormuz until further notice.

The safety of our crews, vessels and customers’ cargo remains our key priority,” the Danish shipping group said in an online advisory. State media in Oman reported that an oil tanker off its coast was targeted yesterday, leaving four crew members injured.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre also said a ship off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, near the Strait of Hormuz, reported being hit “by an unknown projectile causing a fire.”

In addition, MSC, the Genevabased global shipping company, said it had instructed its vessels in the Gulf to head to designated safe shelter areas and suspended all bookings for worldwide cargo to the Middle East until further notice.

It cited the evolving security situ- ation in the Middle East and restrictions affecting maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab elMandeb Strait, a key shipping route connecting the Indian Ocean to the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.