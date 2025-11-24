The Republic of Iran has faulted Israel over the killing of Hezbollah’s Military Commander, who was targeted with a strike in the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

Reacting to his killings on Monday, the Foreign Ministry said, “The Iranian foreign ministry strongly condemned the cowardly assassination of the great commander of the Lebanese Islamic Resistance, the martyr Haytham Ali Tabatabai.”

Tabatabai is the most senior Hezbollah commander to be killed by Israel since the start of a ceasefire in November 2024 that sought to end more than a year of hostilities.

New Telegraph reports that the killing “Constitutes a flagrant violation of the November 2024 ceasefire and a brutal breach of Lebanon’s national sovereignty”, the Iranian foreign ministry said.

Hezbollah had earlier confirmed the killing of “The great commander” Tabatabai.

Tabatabai, not popularly known to the Lebanese public, was among the new commanders selected to lead the group after the war.

Israel has repeatedly bombed Lebanon since the truce, mostly claiming to be targeting Hezbollah members and infrastructure.

Tehran is Hezbollah’s key backer, but the group has been severely weakened by its most recent hostilities with Israel and the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad in Syria, who provided an overland link towards Iran.

That has come as a blow to Iran itself, which was also hit by Israeli and US strikes on its nuclear facilities during a 12-day war with Israel this year.