Iran Executes Man Spying For Israel

Iranian authorities on Wednesday executed a man convicted of spying for Israel by leaking information about a nuclear scientist killed during the recent 12-day war, the country’s judiciary announced.

According to the judiciary’s official Mizan Online website, “Roozbeh Vadi… was executed following judicial proceedings and confirmation of his sentence by the Supreme Court.”

The report added that Vadi had disclosed classified information about a nuclear scientist assassinated during what it described as “the Zionist regime’s recent aggression.”

The execution, carried out by hanging, comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and Israel following Israel’s unprecedented air campaign in June.

Mizan reported that Vadi had been employed at one of Iran’s “key and sensitive organisations,” which gave him access to classified data. He was allegedly recruited online by Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency.

The exact timeline of his arrest and sentencing was not disclosed.

In mid-June, Israel launched a large-scale bombing campaign on Iran, targeting military facilities and residential areas. Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes. The conflict left hundreds dead and included the targeted killing of senior Iranian military officials and nuclear scientists. Local media reports indicate that at least a dozen nuclear scientists were among those killed.

Since the war, Iran has vowed swift justice for individuals suspected of collaborating with Israel.

Authorities have reported multiple arrests and confirmed the executions of several people convicted of espionage and cooperation with Mossad.