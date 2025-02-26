Share

Iran has described the new round of United States (US) sanctions as a clear sign of hostility after Washington blacklisted more than 30 people and vessels linked to its oil trade.

New Telegraph recalls that Washington on Monday announced the measures, targeting the head of the national oil company and others accused of brokering oil sales.

This is said to be the second wave of sanctions in less than a month since US President Donald Trump reinstated his “maximum pressure” policy on Tehran.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baqaei said the sanctions were a clear sign of the hostility of American policymakers towards the welfare, development, and happiness of the great people of Iran.

Baqaei called the measures a wrongful, unjustified, illegitimate act that violates the human rights of the Iranian people.

Trump, since his second return to the White House in January, has called for dialogue with Iran, saying he wants it to be a great and successful country,

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday dismissed the possibility of direct negotiations with Washington on his country’s nuclear programme under pressure, threat or sanctions.

Recall that during Trump’s first term, which ended in 2021, Washington withdrew from the landmark 2015 deal that imposed curbs on Iran’s nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief.

