Iran Conflict: Israel Warns Citizens To Avoid Public Gatherings

Share

Amid rising tensions and military exchanges between Israel and Iran, Israel’s Home Front Command, a division of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), has issued a nationwide warning, advising citizens to avoid public gatherings and limit movement in open areas.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the IDF emphasized the importance of public safety, urging all residents to stay close to protected areas and to act swiftly in the event of an alert.

“Movement in public areas should be minimised, and public gatherings must be avoided. Upon receiving an alert, enter a protected space and remain there until an official update is issued,” the IDF announced.

READ ALSO:

The Home Front Command, tasked with civil protection during wartime or national emergencies, is now on high alert as hostilities between Israel and Iran escalate.

Over the past few days, Israel reportedly launched multiple airstrikes on Iranian targets, resulting in the deaths of several senior Iranian military officials.

In retaliation, Iran fired hundreds of ballistic missiles toward Israel, with Israeli authorities confirming the death of at least three individuals from the attacks.

The situation marks one of the most intense military exchanges between the two countries in recent years, prompting growing international concern over a potential wider regional conflict.

Share