Iran-Bound Bizman Arrested At PH Airport For Ingesting 53 Wraps Of Cocaine

…as NDLEA intercepts N1.1billion opioids in Rivers; 2,687kg skunk in Cross River

Barely two weeks after operatives of the National Drug Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) Kano, intercepted a 60-year-old businessman, Chinedu Leonard Okigbo, heading to Iran with 65 pellets of cocaine in his stomach, their counterparts at the Port Harcourt International Airport (PHIA), have arrested another businessman, 44-year-old Ezemokwe Chukwuebuka Christian, for ingesting 53 wraps of the same class A drug while on his way to Tehran Khomeini, Islamic Republic of Iran.

Ezemokwe was arrested at the Port Harcourt airport on Saturday, June 7, while trying to board Qatar Airways flight QR1434 flying to Tehran Khomeini in Iran via Doha.

After a body scan proved positive to ingestion of illicit drug, he was placed on excretion observation during which he expelled 53 wraps of cocaine in six excretions with a total weight of 1.172kg.

The suspect claimed to have gone into the criminal trade two years ago, moving between the West African sub-region and Iran.

In a statement by the agency’s Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, NDLEA operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos, in the early hours of Saturday, June 14, intercepted an Italy bound passenger, Edobor Ambrose Ali, on an Air France flight.

The NDLEA officers in collaboration with the Aviation Security of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), discovered drug consignments hidden in the luggage of the suspect during baggage scanning at the tarmac.

The suspect was thereafter brought down from the aircraft for baggage identification after which a thorough search of the bag led to the discovery of 14, 410 pills of tramadol 225mg and 200mg concealed in winter jackets.

In his statement, Ebodor said he lives in Italy where he was hired and sent on the all-expense paid trip to Nigeria to courier the drug consignments to Milan, Italy for a fee of 2000 Euros.

At the Onne Ports in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, NDLEA operatives on Friday, June 13, intercepted a shipment of 157,800 bottles of codeine-based syrup worth over N1.1 billion naira in street value, during a joint examination of a watch-listed container with men of Customs Service and other security agencies.

The opioid consignments were hidden behind 257 cartons of ceramic sanitary wares.

