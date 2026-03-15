On Sunday, the Iranian authorities confirmed it has detained 20 individuals in the country’s northwestern region over suspected ties to Israel, following the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

According to local media outlet, the arrest were reportedly carried out during security operations targeting networks believed to be connected to Israel in West Azerbaijan province.

The news agency, citing the provincial prosecutor, Hossein Majidi, said the suspects were apprehended during coordinated raids.

“Twenty people were arrested and detained” after authorities discovered they were allegedly “Sending details of military, law enforcement and security locations to the Zionist enemy,” the report quoted Majidi as saying.

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The arrests form part of a broader crackdown by Iranian security agencies across the country in recent days.

Local media reports indicated that hundreds of people have been taken into custody over suspected collaboration with Israel and the United States.

The security sweep comes amid escalating hostilities between Iran and Israel, which have intensified following the outbreak of conflict on February 28.

According to reports, the fighting began after joint strikes by the United States and Israel targeted sites in Iran, an operation that reportedly resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

Iran has since vowed retaliation, raising fears of a wider confrontation across the Middle East as both sides continue military and intelligence operations.