Iragbiji Day: Oyetola Urges Community To Back Tinubu’s Policies

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Adegboyega Oyetola, has urged the people of Iragbiji and Nigerians at large to firmly support the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking at the 34th Iragbiji Day Celebration, Oyetola described the ongoing developmental strides of the Federal Government as a generational blessing that must be protected and maximised.

Oyetola said Iragbiji was witnessing an unprecedented transformation under President Tinubu — most notably the establishment of the Federal University of Agriculture and Development Studies, Iragbiji (FUADSI), and the approval for the School of Fisheries to be sited in the community.

He said: “These two monumental institutions represent a generational blessing — a legacy that will change the face of Iragbiji forever.”

Oyetola also noted that the university would stimulate growth in education, drive innovation, expand employment opportunities, and attract national and international partnerships.

He added that the School of Fisheries aligns perfectly with Nigeria’s emerging Blue Economy framework, explaining that it would empower young people with practical skills in aquaculture, marine sciences, and sustainable environmental management.

The minister urged the community to view the institutions not merely as government projects, but as “living legacies that will shape the destiny of our children and generations yet unborn.”