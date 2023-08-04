Irabor: Retired But Not Tired

The man Irabor

The saying that “All is well that ends well” succinctly captured the brilliant military retirement career of the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, who hailed from Agbor in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State.

But lo and behold, Irabor is still gallant ready to do exploits. His carriage, instinct, steppings and body language during his home-coming reception showed that he is still ‘battle-ready’ for national interest.

The grand reception was organised by the Ika nation in his honour, to drum support for as an illustrous ambassador of the ethnic group.

What stands Irabor out?

He will be fondly remembered for the ‘Operation Lafia Dole’, a military exercise, which he launched, evaluated, monitored and supervised to a successful end against the unwarranted killings of innocent Nigerians by the Boko Haram sect in Northern part of Nigeria.

The Ground Reception in his honour spoke volume of the unity in Ika nation – comprising two council areas, the Ika South and Ika North East Local Government Areas. Hence the Governor said, “I ommended the unity of the Ika people and urged other ethnic nationalities to emulate the Ika nation in honouring their own to encourage them to do more for the state and country at large.

Irabor, a compatriot

The immediate past Governor of the state, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa in his remarks said, Irabor did a lot for the peace and security of the country. “I thank God that our people have deemed it necessary by organising this befitting reception for you. You are worthy of it all because we know what you did for our country, Nigeria.

“Listening to the testaments here, we are even more proud as Ika nation than we were before. Obviously, he rose as a compatriot to obey Nigeria’s call to serve our father land and our father land he have served with all his strength, believing in Nigeria.

“You served with heart and might, the true wording of our national anthem and you have kept faith with this nation and you have made each and everyone of us proud. “I am particularly very proud to associate with you and welcoming you back home. We are truly very grateful that God led you through these 37 years and has brought you back home strong and healthy, with your wife and children hale and hearty.

Oborevwori speaks

The Governor extolled Irabor. He described him as a man that was destined “for top echelon in his military career” because God wanted him to get there. He said: “We are here to celebrate with one of our own, the finest Army General on this reception organised by the Ika nation to welcome our dear General back home. “The beauty about this celebration is when your people honour you and the Ika nation organized this hosting because they are united.

As Governor, our duty is to continue to encourage other ethnic nationalities to continue to be united in hosting their own to spur them to do more for the state and country. He did not stop at that. He further said, “As Speaker of the state in the 7th Assembly, I am aware of the lot he did even when he was about retiring.

He was upgraded and made Chief of Defence Staff. “To have risen to the top echelon of military career is by the grace of God, it is not by his strength but he was destined for that position and he has done very well as a brilliant officer. “Gen. Irabor is someone that has the passion to serve. He is committed and very focused in all he does and I’m very sure that his successor, Maj. Gen. C.G. Musa, whom I know very well for almost two decades, will also do well.

I know that with him in charge of the armed forces more peace will come to this nation.” The Governor, accompanied by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Hon Kingsley Emu, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) Sir Festus Ahon, the Chief of Staff, Hon Johnson Erijo, and other top government functionaries, was highly elated that at his pull out ceremony, a lot of serving and Retired Generals, who acknowledged his contributon to national interest were present to honour him for the good works he did in the area of security of Nigeria.

“I congratulate you (Irabor) for an illustrious career in the military and as we welcome you back home, I congratulate Deltans and the Ika nation for giving us a great man like you”.

Govermor, CDS to Irabor

The Governor of the state, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, supported by Irabor:s successor, the incumbent Chief of Defence Staff, Gen C.G. Musa; former Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Alexander Ogomudia; the Managing Director of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr Ebenezer Onyeagwu; the Chairman of the Arise News, Prince Nduka Irabor and other dignitaries, could not withhold his love and respect for him. He passed a vote of confidence on him thus;”You are a brilliant military officer with successful career.”

‘Irabor that I know’

The former Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Alexander Ogomu- dia, commended Irabor for his outstanding service to the nation especially in managing the war against terrorists and insurgents. He was categorical that the ‘enemies of the nation’ bowed to pressure as a result of his military prowess. He said Irabor distinguished himself in military service, and the entire military would continue to be inspired by his sterling accomplishments and patriotic service to the nation.

He thanked the Ika nation for the honour done him and his family, adding that he would remain grateful to the Nigerian military for the opportunity to serve the nation. He pledged continued support for the unity and growth of the nation, assuring that with Gen. C.G. Musa taking over from him, the nation’s Armed Forces were in good hands.

‘Irabor’s footprints

The immediate past Delta Governor, Dr Okowa categorically said, ”Operation Lafia Dole’ will remian evergreen when the history of military exercise is be- ing written or mentioned in Nigeria. The resistance he deployed through deft strategies to push back insurgents was key to him being a celebrity today.

Neither the Boko Haram sect nor other Operations, including ‘Crocordile Smile’ and ‘Egwu-Eke’ that was declared across the South Eastern, and partially in Southern part of the country, will forget his time in a hurry in this country.”