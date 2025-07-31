IPU: Let’s Stand In Partnership, Committed To Global Peace, Justice –Akpabio

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has called on parliamentarians all over the world to stand in partnership, committed to peace, justice, and shared destiny.

Akpabio stated this in his remarks yesterday at the ongoing 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments hosted by the Inter-Parliamentary Union IPU in collaboration with the United Nations in Geneva Switzerland.

According to Akpabio, parliamentarians all over the world must commit to collaboration and the courageous pursuit of solutions that transcend borders and partisan divides.

He noted that the conference, with the theme: ‘A World in Turmoil: Multilateralism for Peace, Justice and Prosperity for All’, resonates with the current scenario across the globe where conflicts have drowned the songs of peace. In Nigeria, Akpabio disclosed, the National Assembly has been legislating to secure the future.