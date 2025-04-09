IPU: Kalu Calls For Post-War Recovery Frameworks In Africa

Share

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has called on countries around the world to prioritise the development and implementation of robust frameworks for post-war recovery.

He made the call in a proposal titled “The Imperative for Strengthened Post-War Management” at the ongoing 150th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Kalu, who was named a co-rapporteur to the IPU’s Standing Committee on Peace and International Security, spoke on “The Role of Parliaments in Establishing Robust Post-Conflict Management Mechanisms and Restoring a Just and Lasting Peace,” alongside A. Al-Zu’bi of Jordan and Ms. F. Belhirch of the Netherlands.

He highlighted the devastating effects of conflicts and wars in countries like Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

“Despite multiple peace agreements, sporadic violence persists due to inadequate post-conflict reconstruction and weak governance structures,” Kalu said.

He continued:

“The failure to establish a resilient peacekeeping and reconstruction framework has left Sudan vulnerable to renewed conflict. Economic marginalisation and weak institutions have further impeded sustainable peace, demonstrating the need for stronger mechanisms in post-war management.

“The DRC has been plagued by conflict since the 1990s, including the First and Second Congo Wars—often termed ‘Africa’s World War’ due to their scale and the involvement of multiple neighbouring countries.

“These wars have resulted in over five million deaths, primarily due to disease, starvation, and violence. The region continues to experience sporadic conflict, undermining decades of fragile peace efforts.

“Weak post-war governance, pervasive corruption, and insufficient integration of conflict resolution strategies have prevented lasting stability. The international community’s inability to enforce comprehensive peace agreements has contributed to an environment where recurring violence is the norm.

“The historical trajectory from World War I to regional conflicts in Sudan and the DRC reveals a persistent pattern: the failure to establish strong post-war management mechanisms results in recurring cycles of violence and instability.

“To break this cycle, the international community, in collaboration with national governments, must prioritise the development and implementation of robust frameworks for post-war recovery.”

Kalu further said that the experiences of Sudan, the DRC, and other war-torn regions show that military victory is only the first step in achieving lasting peace.

He therefore advocated institutional strengthening, economic reconstruction, social reconciliation, integration as a healing mechanism, and sustained international support.

