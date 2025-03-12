Suspension: Due Process Will Be Followed, IPU Assures Natasha

Share

The President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Tulia Ackson, has assured the embattled Senator representing the Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, that due process will be followed in addressing the concerns surrounding her suspension from the Senate.

Ackson gave this assurance in response to Natasha’s appeal for intervention from the IPU and the United Nations (UN) over what she termed as an unjust suspension from the Nigerian Senate.

Speaking at the Women in Parliament session during the IPU meeting on Tuesday, the Kogi senator recounted her ordeal, stating that her suspension was politically motivated and aimed at silencing her.

Akpoti-Uduaghan alleged that her suspension stemmed from a petition she submitted against Senate President Godswill Akpabio over allegations of sexual harassment.

She described her suspension as a calculated attempt to stifle women’s participation in leadership, urging global democratic institutions to intervene.

According to her, the sanctions imposed on her were severe, including the withdrawal of security, seizure of official vehicles, stoppage of salary, and a restriction barring her from the National Assembly premises.

In response, Ackson acknowledged the gravity of the issue and assured that the IPU would follow due process by hearing both sides before taking a position.

“We have heard her concerns, and as an institution, we will be taking the necessary steps. However, it is important that we also listen to the other side before making any decisions, as is our custom at the IPU.” Ackson stated.

The IPU’s decision to review the case from all perspectives signals that further developments are expected as the global parliamentary body deliberates on the issue.

