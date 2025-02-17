IPU Appoints Deputy Speaker Member, WTO’s Steering C’ttee

Share

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has been invited to join the Steering Committee of the Parliamentary Conference on the World Trade Organisation (PCWTO), a significant development that will enable Nigeria to benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) global trade policies and boost trade across Africa.

The invitation was extended by Martin Chungong, Secretary-General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), in a letter dated February 12, and addressed to Senate Godswill Akpabio and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

The letter made available to the media read in parts: “Since 2002, the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the European Parliament have jointly led a process known as the Parliamentary Conference on the World Trade Organisation (PCWTO) – a permanent mechanism of parliamentary oversight of the WTO and its de facto parliamentary dimension.

Share

Please follow and like us: