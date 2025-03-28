IPTP Preaches Global Peace, Security

Share

The International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace (IPTP) has reiterated its commitment to fostering global peace and security, calling for stronger international cooperation in resolving conflicts through dialogue and mediation.

This was the highlight of the 12th plenary session held at the International Conference Center in Geneva, Switzerland.

Speaking on the outcome of the session, which was attended by representatives from over 100 national and regional parliaments, a Member of Parliament from Nigeria, Adedeji Stanley Dhikrullahi Olajide, urged nations to embrace policies that promote tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and dialogue in resolving disputes.

He emphasized the need to focus on strategies that enhance peace-building efforts globally, as deliberated upon at the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace.

He said delegates debated the role of preventive diplomacy, mediation, and reconciliation in resolving conflicts, stressing that violence should never be an option.

“Parliament reaffirmed its position on strengthening preventive diplomacy, encouraging negotiation and mediation, and promoting regional and international cooperation,” he said.

The Lawmaker explained the need to integrate tolerance principles into educational curricula, media programming, and national policies to combat extremism and promote unity.

He also emphasized the role of sustainable development and social justice in preventing conflicts.

“Delegates encouraged world leaders to endorse the Universal Peace Charter as a foundation for enhancing global peace and security.

“The parliamentary session also called for closer collaboration with the United Nations and relevant global bodies, stronger parliamentary action at national and regional levels, a commitment to peaceful conflict resolution, and the promotion of social justice and sustainable development,” Olajide reiterated, expressing deep concern over escalating violence, civilian casualties, and humanitarian challenges.

According to Olajide, the IPTP strongly condemned the worsening crisis in Sudan, with Lawmakers raising concerns over the use of prohibited weapons in conflict zones, attacks on humanitarian aid convoys, displacement of civilians, and reports of ethnic cleansing.

He reaffirmed that in its resolution, the Parliament urged the international community to facilitate unhindered humanitarian aid access, support the establishment of a transitional government in Sudan, and ensure Sudan’s return to a democratic system with civilian governance.

