Ipswich Town has become the third club to be relegated from the Premier League this season, following a 3-0 defeat to Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

The Tractor Boys’ survival hopes suffered an early blow when Ben Johnson was sent off in the first half after receiving two yellow cards within six minutes.

Newcastle capitalized soon after, with Alexander Isak converting a penalty awarded after Jacob Murphy was fouled in the box.

Dan Burn extended the Magpies’ lead with a header after the break, before young forward Osula scored his first Premier League goal to seal a comprehensive victory for the hosts.

Elsewhere, West Ham United’s 2-1 win over Brighton confirmed Ipswich’s relegation.

The Hammers moved up to 36 points, while Kieran McKenna’s side remain on 21 points with only four games remaining making it mathematically impossible for them to escape the drop.

Ipswich will join Southampton and Leicester City in returning to the Championship after just one season back in the Premier League.

