Ipswich Frustrate Amorim United Debut As Liverpool Extend Lead

The Ruben Amorim era at Manchester United began frustratingly with a 1-1 Premier League draw at Portman Road.

Marcus Rashford had given the Red Devils an early lead by tapping in Amad Diallo’s cross within the opening two minutes but Omari Hutchinson’s deflected strike gave the Tractor Boys a deserved equaliser before the break.

It was a dream start for Amorim’s team, with Marcus Rashford scoring within 90 seconds. Amad Diallo and Bruno Fernandes enjoyed a slick onetwo, with Amad on the receiving end of the ball behind the half – way line.

Amad then burst forward, threading a through ball to Rashford in the centre of the box, with the striker thumping the ball into the back of the net.

Six minutes in, it appeared as if Amad would make his second assist when he sprinted down the right flank and passed the ball back to Eriksen in the middle.

The Dane’s long-range effort breezed wide. A few minutes later, it was the home side’s turn to attack. Sammie Szmodics got on the end of a threatening cross, taking a snap – shot on the edge of the box that Andre Onana expertly saved at full stretch.

Meanwhile, Liverpool extend ed their lead at the top of the Pre – mier League to eight points but were forced to come from behind to earn a vital late win at struggling Southampton.

As so often this season, much of Southampton’s good work was undermined by individual errors, with the Reds taking advantage to strengthen their position as leaders before next weekend’s Anfield meeting with reigning champions Manchester City Liverpool went ahead after 30 minutes when the hosts were once again caught out passing in their penalty area, Flynn Downes sending a pass straight to Dominik Szoboszlai, who curled home a classy finish Bottom club Southampton’s equaliser just before half-time was the result of a rare error from Virgil van Dijk, who lost possession, leaving Andy Robertson to bring down Tyler Dibling.

The penalty was awarded after a video assistant referee (VAR) check, with Liverpool insistent the offence had occurred just outside the area. Keeper Caoimhin Kelleher saved Adam Armstrong’s spotkick but the striker pounced to net the rebound.

