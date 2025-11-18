IPS: NIBSS’s Paymemt System Emerges First To Attain ‘Mature Inclusivity’ Level

The Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) was recognised as Africa’s first Instant Payment System (IPS) provider to attain the “Mature” level of inclusivity on the AfricaNenda’s Inclusivity Spectrum, at the just-concluded State of Inclusive Instant Payment Systems (SIIPS) in Africa 2025 Report Launch held in Eswatini on November 12–14, 2025, according to a press release.

The statement said that this was the highest recognition ever awarded to an African Instant Payment System. “The award to NIBSS Instant Payment (NIP) and NIBSS by extension was based on a rigorous evaluation grounded in AfricaNenda’s three-7 framework (Basic Progressed Mature) which assesses IPS across functional inclusion (channels, use-cases), governance (open-loop, participation by non-banks, central-bank oversight) and user-centric criteria (low-cost, consumer-recourse, transaction availability).

“NIP performance was further bolstered by the following strengths: High inclusion levels for indirect participants (Banks, Fintechs, Non-Banks), robust dispute-resolution mechanisms and consumer awareness loops, realtime settlement, digital access 24/7 and simplified onboarding for low-income users and strong technology foundation, enabling consistently available service execution and high throughput,” the statement added.

Commenting on the achievement, Managing Director/CEO of NIBSS, Premier Oiwoh, said: “The award recognises not only a system, but a vision of inclusive growth.

It reflects our ongoing commitment to deliver payments infrastructure that is faster, affordable, safer, interoperable and accessible to all Nigerians; and indeed to partner with the continent as we define the future of payments in Africa.”

According to the company’s statement: “Over the past 14 years, the NIBSS Instant Payment (NIP) platform has not only transformed Nigeria’s payment landscape but also distinguished itself globally as the first instant payment system of its kind in the world; a pioneering model whose learnings, architecture and use cases continue to inform and inspire payment modernization efforts across markets.

“Building on this legacy, NIBSS has developed the National Payment Stack (NPS); Africa’s first ISO 20022-compliant national payment infrastructure, engineered to deliver enhanced security, true interoperability, richer data exchange, intelligent routing, instant settlement and expanded multi-rail payment capabilities.

“Designed as the next evolution of instant payments in Nigeria, NPS will ultimately replace the existing NIP platform, ushering in a new era where the future of payments is smarter, faster, more secure and even more inclusive.”

The company expressed its appreciation to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for what it described as the apex bank’s, “unwavering strategic direction, regulatory stewardship and high standards of operational excellence.”