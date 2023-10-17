IPPIS Verification: Civil Servant Dies In Auto Crash

At least one federal civil servant has been confirmed dead in an accident involving a bus which carried 20 workers from Maiduguri, Borno State capital, to Abuja.

The accident reportedly occurred around Gombe, on Tuesday morning, while the workers were on their way to Abuja for the compulsory Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) registration exercise.

One of the victims of the incident said, “At least one of our colleagues has been killed while on their way from Maiduguri to Abuja for the mandatory IPPIS registration exercise. The accident occurred in Gombe,” one of the affected civil servants.

About 17,000 affected federal civil servants from across the country were required to go to Abuja for the exercise; meanwhile, their salaries had been delayed.

READ ALSO:

According to a circular, all the affected workers are mandated to show up for physical exercise in Abuja from Monday, October 16 to Friday, October 27, 2023, at the Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN), Kubwa Expressway, Abuja.

The registration exercise for the IPPIS started in May 2017 and it was repeated in subsequent years and concluded in April 2023.

At the end of the exercise, the Accountant General of the Federation was directed to pay only civil servants whose records had been verified and uploaded on the IPPIS portal.

The registration process took place at a single centre in Abuja and affected employees travelled from various parts of the country to participate.

Meanwhile, some of the affected employees have expressed their displeasure with the federal government, labelling the action as insensitive.