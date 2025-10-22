IPPIS Software Not A Threat To October Salary – OAGF

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) has refuted recent reports circulating on social media claiming that a software upgrade within the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) will result in a delay of October salaries.

For clarification, the OAGF, in a statement issued by the Director of Information in OAGF, Mallam Bawa Mokwa, explained that IPPIS previously operated three payroll platforms.

In 2024, one of the platforms was successfully migrated to the “SoftSuite” application, leaving the system with two active platforms: EBS and SoftSuite.

Due to the suboptimal performance of the EBS platform, the Federal Government has decided to consolidate all payroll activities under the SoftSuite application. This is not a new development, but a continuation of an earlier initiative to enhance efficiency and accuracy.

The OAGF emphasised that the integration of all payroll processes into a single platform has been carefully managed, and while minor issues may arise during the transition, all observed errors and omissions are being addressed promptly. The management does not anticipate any significant disruptions.

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation assures all federal workers and stakeholders that October salaries remain intact and will be paid as scheduled. Treasury and IPPIS staff are advised to disregard the misleading reports, which did not originate from the OAGF.

For accurate and verified information, the public is encouraged to rely solely on official communications from the OAGF.