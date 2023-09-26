IPPIS Rejects Over 17,000 Civil Servants

More than 17,000 Federal Civil Servants are at risk of not being paid their salary due to the reports that their records are not properly incorporated into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The affected workers are said to be guilty of failing to comply with a verification exercise spanning over five years which was carried out by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF).

Meanwhile, some of the affected workers argued that they complied with the verification exercise but were still affected by the delisting on IPPIS.

In response to the concerns raised by this development, Tommy Etim Okon, the National President of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), reassured those affected to stay composed, as steps have been initiated to resolve the issue.

Okon noted that discrepancies were identified in the IPPIS verification process, with instances where the names of Personal Assistants (PAs), Special Advisers (SAs), and occasionally even Ministers who had served in consecutive administrations were detected in the portal.

READ ALSO:

He also knocked some of the affected civil servants who failed to comply with the verification exercise while it lasted.

He also mentioned that the Office of the Head of Service has kindly provided a one-week window for affected civil servants with valid claims to rectify their records. Those who were mistakenly omitted from the portal are encouraged to submit their documents to the designated email address for further assistance.

Those who had initially done the online verification on the portal of the IPPIS are to submit a scanned copy of their document to the email that has been provided.

He said, “We called your attention to what we heard or information at our disposal just a few days ago, we received information that over 17,000 workers in the core civil service did not carry out the online verification which was done by the office of the Head of Service of the Federation.

“Quickly, we swung into action to interface with the government through the HoSF and by that singular act, there was need for us to talk to our members and that informed the reasons, because we have seen a lot of apprehensions from our members, receiving several phone calls, then we also looked at the timing because of the social economic challenges.

“We went deep into the document where we also realised that even in some government agencies, we realised that names of PAs, SAs and some Ministers were included in the IPPIS portal, whereas those people were political office holders in their own rights in various regimes.”

He further urged those affected to quickly utilize this opportunity, and he appealed to the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to consider extending the deadline to accommodate individuals with legitimate grievances.

His words: “You know it is always said that when you want to kill a dog, you give it a bad name, that maybe justifies the inclusion of SAs, PAs to the bad name in quotes. They came up with claims that civil servants don’t come to work, they just sit down at home and collect salaries, we said capital No to that.