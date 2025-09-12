IPPIS Panel Holds Strategic Meeting To Strengthen Payroll Integrity, Accountability

The Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) Steering Committee, on Thursday, held a strategic meeting in Abuja, bringing together key stakeholders to reaffirm the Federal Government’s commitment to transparent, efficient, and accountable payroll management in the Public Service.

In her opening remarks, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack, who also serves as the Chairperson of the IPPIS Steering Committee, welcomed all participants and described the meeting as a defining moment in the collective effort to deepen integrity within Nigeria’s Federal Public Service.

She noted that the panel, being the highest decision-making body overseeing the implementation of the IPPIS Project, bore a critical responsibility. Decisions taken by the Committee, she stated, would shape not only the future direction of the IPPIS platform but also the integrity and sustainability of Nigeria’s overall personnel and payroll management system.

According to the Service spokesperson, Mrs Eno Olotu, the HCSF emphasised that the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), as one of the control agencies of IPPIS, held a statutory mandate to lead the Human Resource (HR) Module of the system.

“This responsibility was taken with utmost seriousness, she said, because accurate HR data was central to building a payroll system that was transparent, efficient, and credible, warning that without such data, the entire foundation of trust and accountability in the Public Service could be compromised.

She highlighted that the initiative was fully aligned with the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP25), specifically its digitalisation pillar aimed at automating HR and payroll through the IPPIS platform to enhance accountability and eliminate waste.

“She added that these objectives are central to President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which demanded a leaner, more efficient government.

Walson-Jack urged all members of the Steering Committee to ensure that their deliberations were grounded in the principles of good governance, due process, and national interest. She stressed that the IPPIS project was too important to be undermined by irregular practices, duplication of roles, or arbitrary decisions.

The HCSF reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the OHCSF to collaborate closely with all partners and stakeholders, while also emphasising that leadership and oversight of human resource matters must remain firmly anchored in the OHCSF in order to preserve the platform’s integrity and long-term sustainability.

She concluded by encouraging participants to approach the discussions with boldness, clarity, and unity of purpose, expressing confidence that IPPIS will endure not only as a system but as a legacy of reform, transparency, and accountability for future generations.