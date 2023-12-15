IPPIS: LAUTECH ASUU Hails Tinubu’s Administration

The Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH), Dr Biodun Olaniran, has applauded President Bola Tinubu’s administration on the removal of Federal Tertiary Institution Workers from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Federal Government on Thursday announced the removal of the tertiary institution from the IPPIS.

Reacting to the development during an interview with newsmen on Friday in Ibadan, Olaniran hailed President Tinubu’s administration for the approval of federal universities, polytechnics, colleges of education and other tertiary institutions in the country from the IPPIS.

“There is still more to be done to return the nation’s universities to their feet, especially by the negotiation committee, under the chairmanship of Nimi Briggs,” he said.

However, he encourages the government to equally attend to other issues affecting the nation’s universities.