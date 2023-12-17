IPPIS Exemption: NAAT Begs FG For Prompt Salary Payment, Allowances

The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has appealed to the Federal Government to release adequate funds that would facilitate prompt payment of salaries and allowances of workers in Tertiary institutions nationwide.

The appeal became necessary, as NAAT expressed worry that not belonging to a central payment platform like the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) which had generated a series of issues between lecturers in tertiary institutions, could lead to salary shortfalls and delays in payment.

While expressing reservations to the exemption of educational institutions from the IPPIS, a statement signed by NAAT president, Comrade Ibeji Nwokoma on Sunday in Abuja, hoped that the move was not an agenda by the federal government to shy away from its responsibilities to the education sector.

He said NAAT “received with concern the news of approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) of the exemption of Federal Tertiary Institutions; Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education from Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System as announced by the Honourable Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman

“While NAAT appreciates the fact that by this

action, University autonomy will be restored, however, we have our reservations on payment uniformity of salaries and allowances across Federal Tertiary Institutions as it was achieved under IPPIS despite its shortcomings.

“NAAT, therefore appeal to the Federal Government to ensure the prompt release of adequate funds for payment of salaries and allowances of Staff of Tertiary Institutions to avoid shortfalls and delays.

“With the exit of Federal Tertiary Institutions from IPPIS, NAAT is curious to seek clarification from the Government on the way forward as nothing can exist out of nothing.

“Our Union advocates for the continuous use of a centralized payment platform to sustain the gains already achieved through IPPIS and reduce the incidence of over-bloated personnel costs and ghost workers being major reasons for the creation of IPPIS.

“We urge Government to prioritize all aspects of funding of Tertiary Education for sustainable and overall National Growth and Development. We also urge the Management of Tertiary Institutions to seize this opportunity to restore public confidence in their ability to manage resources prudently for efficient service delivery.

“We hope the Government will not use this exit to shy away from its responsibility of proper funding of Education at all levels as enshrined in 1999 Constitution as amended.”