IPPIS: Civil Servants Beg FG Not To Delay December Salary

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), has appealed to the Federal Government “to expedite and conclude all necessary actions that will ensure the December salary of civil servants undergoing different exercises to reintegrate them into the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System(IPPIS), was not delayed.

The National President, ASCSN, Comrade Tommy Etim Okon who addressed newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, however, urged its members affected by the reintegration process to be patient as the Association was working hard in line with the law, to ensure all issues affecting their reintegration into the platform and salary payment were resolved expeditiously.

He said: “The physical verification exercise of the “17,000” Core Civil Servants who were delisted from the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) was concluded in October 2023 and those involved were in the high spirit waiting for their monthly salary which was stopped since September 2023 to be restored.

“As of today, only those who had earlier completed their verification exercise but were mistakenly delisted have had their salaries restored while 5,000 of civil servants still have discrepancies on their date of First Appointment and date of birth.

“A total of 2,772 have been verified and forwarded to IPPIS for payment because there were no issues. The names of 5,000 workers who have discrepancies are to be forwarded to their DHR for confirmation.

“There are six teams working tirelessly to ensure that the exercise is completed on time. It is advisable for Public Servants to develop the habit of checking the HOS Website for regular updates. We have confirmed that the salary for the month of November 2023 is concluded, therefore, those affected will not be able to get their salary for the month of November.

“However, the effort is been made by the HOSF to ensure that those cleared will get their salaries for December 2023 including the arrears from September.

“We appeal to the Federal Government through the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to expedite action to ensure that the salary of December is not delayed”

On the Permanent Secretaries promotion examination for directors which has been generating heat on social media recently, Okon expressed disappointment that a “faceless group” parading itself as a group of senior civil servants, was calling for cancellation of the promotion exams for Directors aspiring for the position of Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

“The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria is a registered and recognized trade union listed in the Third Schedule of the Trade Unions Act as well as by the Federal Republic of Nigeria Official Gazette.

“Therefore, it is absolutely unacceptable and questionable for the purported group to propagate the alleged comments of faceless individuals who claim to be civil servants as though their opinions are those of the entirety of the service.

“What is more disturbing, is the demand of the group to circumvent meritocracy in the civil service with regards to the very critical task of selecting eligible Directors for appointment to the post of Permanent Secretary. The question is, who in a sane and contemporary clime does that?

“It will be recalled that Chapter 2, Sections 020811-020813 on promotion in the Revised Public Service Rules prescribes the eligibility criteria and selection process for the post of Permanent Secretary as follows:

“The candidate must: – be a Director on Grade Level (GL) 17 and in the mainstream of the Federal Civil Service; have been verified on the IPPIS portal/ platform as having been confirmed as a staff of the Federal Government of Nigeria; be at least two (2) years on the post of Director;

“not be retiring on or before the 31st of December of the following year; provide proof of indigeneship of the State where the vacancy exists; Indigeneship of a State must not be by marriage in case of a female Civil Servant; and not have a pending disciplinary action against him.

“We use this opportunity to appreciate, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR for the support he is giving to Public Sector reforms. Therefore, we refuse and will resist in its entirety, any calculated act to encourage mediocrity, disregard for extant rules and unprofessionalism in the Service.”