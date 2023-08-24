IPPIS: ASUU Warns FG To Release Promotion Backlogs Or Risk Industrial Peace

Following the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the University of Maiduguri, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said in the interest of maintaining industrial peace and harmony in Nigerian universities, the Federal Government, through the office of the Accountant General of the Federation, release outstanding promotion arrears owed to its members.

The news of employment racketeering carried out using the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) alarmed the ASUU, according to a statement issued on Thursday morning.

The statement reads, “NEC noted with serious concern that ASUU members are currently owed several months of promotion arrears arising from distortions traceable to the forceful enrollment of academics on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information platform.

“NEC observed that the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation has failed to address the issue despite several efforts by the union and university administrations.

“Consequently, ASUU calls on the OAGF to ensure the immediate release of the backlog of promotion arrears to our members in the interest of industrial peace and harmony.

“NEC was disturbed by reports of massive employment racketeering perpetuated by operators of the discredited IPPIS, including scandalous revelations at the recent sittings of the House of Representatives Probe Panel on IPPIS.

“NEC observed that the unsavoury trend has eroded the university employment tradition in violation of the provisions of the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2003, and Guidelines for Appointments and Promotions of individual universities.

“ASUU rejects all illegal appointments sponsored by the IPPIS and its agents in Nigerian public universities.”

Details later…