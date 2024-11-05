New Telegraph

November 5, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 5, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. IPPIS: Accountant General…

IPPIS: Accountant General Clarifies Position On Salary Accounts

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) has said that the Federal Government did not issue a circular to request workers to change their salary accounts.

The office clarified the position on Monday via a press statement issued by the Director of Information in OAGF, Mallam Bawa Mokwa.

The statement declared that no directive was issued to workers to change the financial institutions registered on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) platform as their salary accounts.

The statement noted that IPPIS office gave utmost priority to the wellbeing of workers, thus would not issue any directive that will mislead, misguide or cause unnecessary panic to workers.

The OAGF explained that whenever there is an application for change of salary account, such is always a personal decision of the worker concerned, adding that the IPPIS Office had not issued any general directive to this effect as there was no reason to do so.

The OAGF tasked financial institutions to implement necessary strategies to boost customers’ confidence and guarantee efficient fulfillment of their obligations to persons whose salaries are domiciled in such financial institutions and Nigerians in general.

The OAGF said that there were agencies that are statutorily mandated to determine the health as well as viability of financial institutions and expressed optimism that those Agencies are up to their tasks. The office advised workers that may have genuine reasons to change their salary accounts on the IPPIS platform to follow the official procedures.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Access Bank Wins ‘Best Digital,’ ‘Best Website’ At 2024 Digital Jurist Awards
Read Next

Five Years Of Beauty And Innovation: Base Coat Continues To Redefine Elegance In Nigeria
Share
Copy Link
×