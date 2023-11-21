IPPG-OPTS Engagement With NASS Proffers Solutions To Nigeria’s Oil Production Crisis

…Senate seeks Nigeria’s oil production to hit 1.8mbpd

The Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG) and Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) engagement with Nigeria’s National Assembly is in a bid to stabilize Nigeria’s fluctuating oil production.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, this collaborative initiative came to the fore at the capacity building workshop organised by the two groups in the country’s upstream sector for members of the National Assembly in a renewed effort to combat crude oil theft, enhance security in the Niger Delta region, and tackle other challenges plaguing the country’s oil and gas sector.

During the gathering in Abuja, according to the statement, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, represented by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Upstream Petroleum, Etang Williams, expressed the lawmakers’ commitment to addressing the sector’s challenges.

He also lamented the alleged lack of judicious utilization of the oil sector’s windfalls.

Akpabio emphasized the need to increase the nation’s daily oil production to 1.8 million barrels, citing recent progress in reaching 1.35 million barrels per day, the highest figure since the year began.

Rick Kennedy, Chairman of the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS), stressed the importance of information and knowledge sharing to facilitate informed decision-making and foster collaboration with the National Assembly.

“Our goal is to make Nigeria the destination of choice once again for investors in the oil and gas sector. The OPTS and IPPG are willing to work with the National Assembly to realise this dream”, Kennedy said.

Despite the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) two years ago, investor uncertainty still hampers industry investments and revenue generation. Industry players urged the National Assembly to consider reviewing the PIA 2021 to address these concerns.

Abdulrazaq Isa, Chairman of IPPG, highlighted the persistent challenges faced by the sector, including investor uncertainty, global energy transition, and insecurity in the Niger Delta. He emphasized the urgent need to ramp up oil and gas production to bolster the nation’s revenue and achieve macroeconomic stability.

“Isa outlined key priorities, including amending critical aspects of the PIA to establish a robust regulatory framework, enhancing industry competitiveness to attract funding, improving security in the Niger Delta, and developing a value-creating midstream and downstream sector to boost GDP and job creation.

“To enhance the competitiveness of the industry to attract the level of funding required to fully optimise our vast hydrocarbon resources for today and future generations, there is need to enhance security across the Niger Delta to safeguard and build a conducive operating environment to stem crude theft and sustainably address the unprecedented production decline witnessed in recent years, in addition to the establishment of a value-creating midstream and downstream sector to catalyse and rapidly industrialise the Nigerian economy thus significantly growing GDP and boosting job creation”, the IPPG Chairman stated.

Additionally, petroleum producers urged the Federal Government to settle the $1.3 billion debt owed to gas producers, emphasizing that this payment would stimulate industry growth, create new opportunities, and enhance the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and power generation capacity. Participants at the roundtable, including members of the hydrocarbon-related committees of the Nigeria National Assembly, IPPG, and IOCs, expressed willingness to collaborate in establishing a competitive fiscal framework that encourages investment and unlocks the sector’s development potential.